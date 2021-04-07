Coffs swimmers star at state championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour swimmers Finn Pengelly and Piper Phillips have proven once again they are amongst the state’s finest juniors.

The two swimmers got their chance to mix it with the best in the State at the recent NSW Junior State Age Swimming Championships at Homebush.

The State Championships is for male athletes under 13, and female athletes under 12.

Pengelly had an exceptional state championship earning himself two silver medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

His 50m backstroke silver medal follows his Silver Medal at the NSW Speedo Sprint Series 3 weeks prior.

His success in the pool wasn’t just limited to the two backstroke events, he also earned 2 top 10 finalist placings in both the 400 free (8th) and 200 backstroke (5th) and a haul of personal bests in his other events.

Piper Phillips also achieved some amazing results earning 3 top 10 final placings in her 400m freestyle (5th), 200m freestyle (9th) and 200m backstroke (7th).

The pair will now stay in Sydney over the coming days to compete at their relative school system State Carnivals, before heading back to Coffs in preparation for their short course swimming season.

The pairs coach Sarah-Jane Weir expressed her pride to News Of The Area of her two super swimmers.

“My team continues to amaze me with their results and I’m so incredibly proud, not just of their results but the sportsmanship they showed throughout the meet,” she said.

By Aiden BURGESS