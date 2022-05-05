Coffs teen excels at Modern Pentathlon European Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN NSW athletes Gen van Rensburg, 18, and Zara Temesi, 16, have brought home impressive results in the U19 European Cup in Barcelona, Spain, their first international competition in over two years.

In a competitive field, Gen, from Newcastle, won bronze and topped both the fencing and swimming events.

Zara, from Coffs Harbour, secured sixth place with a strong finish in the laser-run, which was second fastest in the competition and a personal best.

Overcoming the long-haul travel to display the excellent form which was on show at the recent Australian National Championships, held in Melbourne from 22 to 24 April just one week earlier, where Gen and Zara each won their respective senior and under 19 age categories.

Gen confirmed her abilities as Fencing Australia’s number one ranked female epeeist when she won the fencing event in Barcelona on Saturday, with only five hits lost in 30 one-hit matches.

Gen was also fastest in the pool, with a time of 2:17.

In the laser-run, She improved on the personal best of 13:33 she set at the Australian National Championships, with a new best of 13:08.

Zara set personal bests in both the swim and laser-run.

Temesi’s blistering time of 11:53 in the laser-run is of senior world championship standard and within sight of the current open women’s world record of 11:15, set at last year’s World Cup Final in Hungary.

The horse-riding element of pentathlon is not part of the under 19 international events but both teenagers already have years of experience at this event both on their own horses and a range of other horses with their riding instructors in northern NSW.

Janse van Rensburg and Temesi show exceptional promise under the tutelage of Adam Temesi and 2004 Olympian Eszter Hortobagyi, and fencing coaches Bill Ronald and Scott Arnold respectively, both also Australian Olympians.

Achieving impressive results across all categories, at only 18 and 16 years of age, Gen and Zara are shaping up to be formidable international competitors and potentially Olympians themselves.