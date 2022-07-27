Coffs to Melbourne – The Allure of the English Premiership League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ENGLISH Premier League giants Manchester United FC toured Australia attracting an almighty following including supporters from Coffs Harbour.

United played two matches in Melbourne where they defeated Melbourne Victory 4-1 and four days later defeated Crystal Palace 3-1.

More than 150,000 supporters travelled to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to get a taste of the EPL action and the slick passing instilled by new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Like a number of families on the Coffs Coast, Sawtell FC women’s coach Graham Shanahan made the trip to Melbourne to see the premiership giants.

Graham has a rich family history with the club and shared the allure of following the EPL no matter what the weather.

“Freezing conditions but some of the football in the first 60 minutes was very good,” he said.

“My family have been following United for over four generations and I’ve seen them a good few times in the past but this was the first time my children saw them play.

“Coming to Melbourne to see them play was an opportunity not to be missed and we were not disappointed – super football and great atmosphere,” said Graham.

The EPL kicks off on Saturday 6 August with last year’s top two teams Manchester City and Liverpool tipped for honours.

By David WIGLEY