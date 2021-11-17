Coffs trained Real Time Warrior wins Country Classic at Rosehill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour trained and owned horse Real Time Warrior has produced a barnstorming finish to win the 2000 metre Country Classic at Rosehill.

After several strong runs in country races, the stallion entered his first metropolitan race and was priced as a rank outsider at 101-1.

Trainer Joanne Hardy told News Of The Area the conditions suited their horse.

“We have had a lot of fun with him in the country, winning 8 races before Saturday and decided to give him a go at the Country Classic, the richest staying race for country-only horses in NSW.

“The race was run to suit, plenty of early pace and the rain stayed away on Friday which made an ideal raving surface for Real Time Warrior, or as most people know him, Randy.

“He prefers to be on top of the ground and hates rain affected tracks.

“With the pace on, an uninterrupted run into the race and a beautifully timed ride by Laura Lafferty, we got the biggest win of the horse’s career.

“Needless to say, everyone is still smiling, Randy will go for the Taree Cup on 21 November, his next start,” said Joanne.

By David WIGLEY