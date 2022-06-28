Coffs triathlete heads to Gold Coast Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Southern Cross University student Isaiah Koopmans is aiming for bettering his 34 minute personal best in the 10km run at the Gold Coast Marathon running event next weekend, 2-3 July.

“I’ve done the SCU 10km Run about three times and my best time is 34 minutes,” Isaiah told News Of The Area.

“Hopefully I’ll better that on Sunday (July 3).

“This year I am aiming to run around 31 to 32 minutes.”

As a triathlete, Isaiah is the current Australian 20 to 24-year-old National Champion of the standard distance triathlon event, which involves a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.

The speedy young man lives in Coffs Harbour and grew up in Woolgoolga, training around the local streets.

“I do a fair bit of my running around the Coffs Creek loop; it’s about 8km a lap.

“I do this a few times a week at least.

“One lap takes me about 40 minutes if I’m going nice and steady.

“Joining Team SCU for the Gold Coast Marathon weekend is always a highlight of the off-season from my regular training,” Isaiah said.

“Not only is the Gold Coast Marathon event a fast and flat course, but the atmosphere at this event is unreal from both an athlete and spectator perspective, and it allows me to meet with and compete against fellow SCU teammates as well, who study across Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Gold Coast campuses and online as well.”

Isaiah has just finished his degree (Bachelor of Environmental Science/Bachelor of Marine Science and Management) and is now working as a technical officer at the National Marine Science Centre.

He will graduate later in the year, aged 23.

“The next triathlon event will be the big Noosa Tri at the end of October,” Isaiah said.

Isaiah competed in the Half Ironman at Port Macquarie in May.

“It was my first one.

“I was fifteenth overall and third in the 20-24 age category,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI