Coffs United defeat Port United 4-3 and move into second place in the Coastal Premier League

COFFS United defeated Port United 4-3 in a seven goal thriller last Saturday in the Coastal Premier League at Forsyth Park.

The win sees the Lions leapfrog over Port United in the ladder to move into second place, two points behind leaders Boambee FC.

The Lions have scored seventeen goals in their last three matches in a fixture pile up of CPL and FFA Cup matches as coach Glen Wlliams explained.

“(A) fourth game in 12 days met with a cold and blustery day for the tired Lions, the game started with us dominating play, only to make a defensive error and Port United pounced and were in the lead in the early stages.

“A set play, a superb ball into the box from Cal (Callan Allsop) and a sublime header from Pommy Joel (Hampson) made the game level.

“Another goal for Pom (Joel Hampson) not long after brought sense to the score line at halftime.

“Second half started much the same and then a superb strike outside of the box from Chris Dooley took the score to 3-1.

“Another error in the back third handed a goal to Port and the game was closer than it should have been, another goal each from both finished the game at 4-3 to United.

“Defensive errors hampered the lions and at the other end we are creating chances,” said Glen.

Port United coach Nathan Wade told News Of The Area, “I thought we battled hard to go to the break 2-2 then their midfielder scored a screamer about a minute into the second half, which probably won them the game.

“We went into the game without a recognised goalkeeper and the player we had in there dislocated a finger and we had to put another field player in goals.

“Coffs are definitely the team to beat this year, but to our team’s credit we never gave in and we know we are not too far behind them,” said Nathan.

In a repeat fixture of their FFA Cup round 5 clash, Coffs United will play the Coffs Coast Tigers again on Saturday 5 June in the CPL at Polwarth Drive at 5pm.

Northern Storm host Sawtell on Saturday 5 June at Korora Oval at 2:30pm and CPL leaders Boambee host Macleay Valley Rangers at Ayrshire Park on Sunday 6 June at 2pm.

By David WIGLEY