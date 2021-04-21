Coffs United down Byron Bay to progress to the fourth round of the FFA Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS City United defeated Byron Bay 3-0 at Forsyth Park on Sunday to progress into the fourth round of the FFA Cup.

Gum Mayak opened the scoring from the penalty spot to give the Lions a 1-0 lead going into the sheds at half time.

Mabior Garang kept up his good form from the previous day’s CPL match as the 17 year old doubled the lead for the Lions when he sprinted away from his defender to score against the advancing Byron Bay goalkeeper.

Byron Bay launched a second half assault but skillful winger Jemilla Oko ended the contest when his first touch created enough space in a crowded penalty area to fire home and secure entry into the fourth round of the FFA Cup.

The postponement of matches in February and March due to the weather has resulted in a fixture pile where the Lions played a CPL match on Saturday and an FFA Cup tie the next day as coach Glen Williams told News Of The Area.

“Well, a big weekend finished with a win over Byron Bay FC in the FFA Cup, Lions went into the game less than 24 hours after drawing with Storm.

“A few tired bodies gathered themselves, warmed up and entered the field thinking that Byron had also played their first game of the season on Friday night, they were wrong, Byron were as fresh as could be.

“Our lads started and finished strong through superhuman efforts, with Aaren Allsop and Scott Goddard missing it looked like a mountain too high to climb but the score ended 3-0 and on to the next round,” said Williams.

Lions captain Aaren Allsop limped off the pitch against the Storm the previous day and was forced to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines.

“Great to see the boys bounce back the way they did in a hard fought match, especially after slogging out a 2-2 draw 24 hours earlier.

“It was hard to watch from the sidelines, but the boys looked up for the challenge as soon as the whistle went.

“Injury update looks like I’ve done my medial ligament at this stage, got to get some more scans done to find out the full extent of the injury, a disappointing way to start the year to say the least,” said Allsop.

The Lions next match is against Macleay Valley Rangers on Saturday 24 April at Forsyth Park with a 5pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY