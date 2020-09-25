Coffs United Lionesses continue strong form with 5-0 win over Corindi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GIRLS football on the Coffs Coast continues to grow and the Under 14 Coffs United Lionesses continued their strong 2020 form with a 5-0 win over Corindi, courtesy of goals from Rylee, Georgia and Cooper.

The young Lionesses have had a stellar season and are so far undefeated in their division, leaving them well placed to make the finals.

Coach Brett Hodgekiss has been impressed with the development from the girls in a season which almost didn’t happen.

“We thought the season might be cancelled but we’re delighted it went ahead,” he said.

“The girls play for each other and are great listeners so it’s great to watch their development.

“We’ve got girls team’s in every age group which is unprecedented at the club and reflects the growth in the sport.”

Mr Hodgekiss said the future was bright for women’s football in Australia.

“There’s a lot of Australian girls playing at the elite level in Europe which bodes well for the future of women’s football and especially with the Women’s World Cup coming to Australia in 2023.”

By David WIGLEY