Coffs United Lionesses power to 5-0 victory in Under 16s competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs United Lionesses powered to a 5-0 win over Woolgoolga on Saturday with two goals from Rylee Wilson and one goal apiece for Sophie, Charlize and Keeley.

Following three minor premierships in the 12s and 14s divisions, the young Lionesses made the decision to move up to the under 16s and have been tested every week chalking up five wins and seven losses as they hope for a strong finish in the finals.

Although most of the team are eligible to play in the under 14s, coach Brett Hodgekiss has prioritised his players development.

“This season our focus has been development and not results.

“After three seasons of being minor premiers and grand final winners the girls needed to be tested so as a group we decided to move up the the under 16 age division even though a majority of the team are still eligible to play the under 14 division.

“It’s been a great season so far and the girls have come a long way, early on we were a fair way off the stronger, older teams but as the season progressed the girls have grown so much and it’s pathed the way for some exciting years ahead at Coffs City United.

“As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of my squad and really look forward to continuing developing the girls in senior football over the next few seasons,” said Brett.

Team captain Rylee Wilson from Coffs Harbour High School has bought into the philosophy.

“It’s been a great year testing ourselves in this higher grade and we’ve done a lot to get where we are, especially seeing that our team is a lot younger than the rest in the comp.

“We have grown as a team and become closer as a whole and are looking forward to next season where we hope to dominate,” said Rylee.

By David WIGLEY