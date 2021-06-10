Coffs United Lionesses roar through transition period as young guns progress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lionesses defeated the Nambucca Strikers 6-1 in the women’s second division last Saturday at Forsyth Park.

Eighteen year old women’s captain Jordan Maddalena played a pivotal role in central midfield and was pleased with the team performance.

“I feel once we settled into the game and adapted to the intensity of Nambucca, we got to distribute a lot of things that we have been working on at training, delivering it on to the pitch which is a really good feeling, seeing the hard work being displayed on game day.

“I was happy with the effort from all the girls and chuffed with the win,” said Jordan.

Lionesses coach Andrew Mallett praised the progression following a transition period at the club.

“Really pleased how the girls worked together and are beginning to gel.

“After losing five players from last season we started the season with only nine players but fortunately the under 16s girls have stepped up and combined well with the seniors.

“Last Saturday four girls played under 16s and then played womens seniors football afterwards.

“The substitution system of rolling subs makes it easier to manage game time because you can interchange players.

“We want to play in the first division next year, but this year we had to take a peg backwards in order to move forwards.

“We have started planning for the future, once a month the under 16s train with the senior women and everyone is enjoying those training sessions, they are having fun and learning how to play properly and so far we are seeing good football,” said Andrew.

The Lionesses travel to Macksville next week for a 1pm kick off against the Stingers.

By David WIGLEY