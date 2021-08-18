Coffs United Lions crowned Coastal Premier League premiers.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions were crowned Coastal Premier League premiers last Saturday before the state went into lockdown.

President for Mid North Coast Football, Michael Parsons presented the shield and emphasised the achievement of winning the league.

“This is a fantastic achievement, to finish top of the league and prove yourselves over two seasons is credit to the players, coaching staff and club.

“You are the premiers, there’s nothing minor about winning the premiership, you have proved to be best in the competition for the whole season,” said Michael.

It started as a normal day of football with the juniors playing in the morning and the reserves kicking off at 1pm but confusion reigned as whispers of a lockdown circulated around the ground as coach Glen Williams explained.

“The afternoon started as it does with reserves playing and first grade starting their routine warm up.

“Half way through the warm up there was news of a lockdown, and I wasn’t about to disrupt the guys as this game was a must win for both teams.

“Then ten minutes later we received the information of the suspension of games immediately, this was very disappointing.

“So we received the premiership plate and everyone promptly headed home, it was a flat feeling actually.

“However, these lads and the entire squad deserve to hold this trophy high.

“A lot of hard work from January till now goes into winning this trophy, consistency at training and games is what it takes.

“Thank you to our loyal supporters, our committee and the coaching staff and managers,” concluded Glen.

By David Wigley