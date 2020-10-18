Coffs United Lions roar into Grand Final to face Boambee Bombers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs United Lions roared into the Grand Finals as the Minor Premiership winners.

They capped off a stellar season with a commanding 4-0 victory over the Northern Storm to set up a mouth watering clash with reigning champions the Boambee Bombers.

The Lions also won the Men’s Reserve Grade Minor Premiership following a 4-1 win over the Northern Storm on the last day of the season.

Both Grand Finals will take place on Saturday 17 October at CEX International Stadium.

Reserve Grade kicks off at 3pm and First Grade kicks off at 7:30pm.

Despite winning a Minor Premiership double Lions coach Glen Williams isn’t getting carried away.

“We have a massive game to prepare for next week against Boambee.

“They beat us at our ground earlier in the season and we beat them at Ayrshire park in the return fixture.

“We played them a couple of weeks ago and it was 1-1, so we need to be at the top of our game.”

“We will also need to be at our best Reserve Grade, the Storm took the points at our ground and we took the points at their ground. We finished the season level on points but ahead on goal difference so the margins are very tight. We are all looking forward to next week.”

David WIGLEY