Coffs United Lions Roar to a 3-0 Win Over Sawtell Scorpions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions roared to a 3-0 victory over Sawtell to go ten points clear in the Coastal Premier League last Saturday at Mclean Street.

Martin Kelleher returned from injury to open the scoring for the Lions and Chris Dooley doubled the lead before half time with a strike from outside the penalty box.

Blake Townsend marked his return with a second half thunderbolt into the roof of the net to seal the three points for the Lions.

Lions coach Glen Williams was pleased with the results despite the conditions which made it difficult for both teams.

“It was a slippery pitch from overnight rain, and the wind was howling from the south,” Glen said.

“Mclean Street has seen better days and football was going to be hard to play on a pitch with bumps and rolls.

“Coffs started with a clear advantage at the top of the table but we found it hard to find a rhythm as the Scorpions had a well laid plan.

“Coffs first goal came from some good play down the left hand side by Lorenzo Rigoni and Martin Kelleher opened the scoring.

“A second goal came from a Chris Dooley shot from outside the box, it took a deflection off “Pom” Joel Hampson into the net, the referee gave the goal to Chris Dooley, so at half time it was 2-0,” he said.

Second half seemed to be all Coffs, with several attacks thwarted by great work from the Sawtell keeper, keeping his side in the contest.

“Coffs lost Cal Allsop with a suspected torn quad, as three changes were made and one of the subs Blake Townsend coolly slotted his shot to make the final score 3-0,” said Glen.

Coffs United host Kempsey Saints on Saturday 17 July at Mclean Street at 5pm and Sawtell makes the journey to Taree to play the Wildcats with a 3pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY