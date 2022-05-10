Coffs United Lions roar to top of Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions roared to the top of the Coastal Premier League following a 10-0 demolition of the Taree Wildcats last Saturday.

It was a dream debut for Tahseen Edo who bagged two goals.

The Lions lost two potent attackers in Mabior Garang and Jemilla Oko to the National Premier League but have filled the gap with the emergence of Tahseen Edo and Azad Qasim who both made first team debuts.

The bumper scoreline takes the Lions past Bellingen FC on goal difference and to the top of the Coastal Premier League with one game in hand.

The relentless rain has resulted in postponements and matches relocated to the synthetic fields but coach Glen Williams was glad to see the Lions back in their natural habitat.

“It was great to get back on the grass again as we traveled to Taree for the match versus the Wildcats.

“The field was damp but definitely playable.

“First half goals from Matti Kelleher, Habib Noorani and Lorenzo Rigoni had the score at half time 4-0.

“Second half saw a couple of substitutions due to sickness and injury and the Lions went on with it to score another 6,” said Glen.

After Bellingen’s loss to the Tigers, the Lions are the only CPL team with a 100 percent win record after five matches.

The Lions host cross-town rivals Boambee FC on Sunday 15 May at Forsyth Park with a 2pm kick-off.

By David Wigley