Coffs United Lions Roared to a 5-0 Win over the Northern Storm in the Coastal Premier League

THE Coffs United Lions roared to a 5-0 win over the Northern Storm last Sunday to remain four points clear at the top of the CPL ladder.

A hat-trick from 18 year old Mabior Garang with goals from Jemila Oko and Chris Dooley sealed the points which made Mabior the marksman ‘happy’ after a difficult first half.

“It was a very difficult first half for us, even though we were putting them under the pump we didn’t put away our chances which made us frustrated and we didn’t play our best football,” Mabior said.

“In the second half we came out with very high intensity putting their backline under pressure and putting away our chances.

“I’m happy to help out the team with a hat-trick and continue our good form in the CPL,” said Mabior.

Lions coach Glen Williams praised his players’ hard work.

“Mclean Street showed it’s hard and bumpy self for the clash between the Lions and Storm, first grade started at quite a pace with both keepers called into action early on.

“Constant raids by the Lions were saved by the Storm keeper, the Lions hard work paid off with a goal in the first stanza before half time.

“Second half was Lions all the way with Mabior Garang terrorising the storm defence, paying off with superbly taken chances and then a penalty to finish his hat-trick, two more goals by Jemila Oko and Chris Dooley ended the score 5-0,” said Glen.

Northern Storm coach Eric McCarthy commented, “We were outclassed across the park and made it hard for ourselves with too many loose passes and playing balls down blind alleys.

“We’re a better side than that and need to take a good hard look at ourselves after that result.

“Take nothing away from Coffs, they were faultless in their play and game plan but our group of players when they follow a plan and play to their potential shouldn’t be losing a game by that score line,” said Eric.

The Lions are on the road to the Macleay Valley Rangers on Saturday 3 July at 3pm whilst the Northern Storm have a home fixture against the Taree Wildcats on Saturday 3 July with a 2:30pm kick off at Korora Oval.

By David WIGLEY