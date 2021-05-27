Coffs United Lions score a Magnificent 10-0 win over the Taree Wildcats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs United Lions hit a magnificent ten unanswered goals against the Taree Wildcats last week in the Coastal Premier League at Forsyth Park last Saturday.

A hat-trick from Joel Hampson, two goals apiece from Chris Dooley and Gum Mayak, and one goal each from Jemilla Oko, Nick Mallett and Lorenzo Rigoni blitzed their southern neighbours to put the Lions at the business end of the Coastal Premier League two points behind Boambee and Port United.

After a slow start to the season the Lions have raised their game as Glen Williams explained to News Of The Area.

“Playing bottom of the table is not always the best scenario as Taree desperately needed the points and we needed a win to keep up the momentum.

“The first half started at a good pace and we were early on the scorecard taking that to 4-0 at half time.

“The hardest part of playing a game like this is trying to keep discipline, and dropping the game plan to become a scrapfest.

“We spoke about this at half time, and the script was written early with some great passages of play through the midfield, man of the match was Chris Dooley with an extremely high work rate, and a notable mention to our import ‘pom’ Joel Hampson with a hat-trick to keep his averages up.”

Man of the match Chris Dooley praised the team effort.

“We played a really good game of footy.

“We focused a lot on just doing the simple things right and taking what we do at training and put it on the pitch.

“The boys put in a great performance, everybody worked for each other and made the game a lot easier,” said Chris.

Third place Lions host joint leaders Port United on Saturday 29 May at 5pm at Forsyth Park.

By David WIGLEY