Coffs United Lions weather the Northern Storm to take five point league lead

COFFS United 3-0 Northern Storm.



Second half goals from Jemila Oko, Martin Kelleher and Chris Dooley sealed the three points for Coffs United and consolidated a five point lead at the top of the Coastal Premier League, North Zone.

There was little difference between the two teams in the first half as both sides closed down the space and defended resolutely.

As the match wore on however, the gaps started to appear and the Coffs United attackers were clinical in converting their chances.

Coach Glen Williams knew his team was in for a tough derby contest, “The Storm came out firing in the reserve grade match and we suffered our first loss of the season.

“The first grade started similarly, we found it hard to break them down and they were really up for it.

“At half time it was nil all, I told the lads to stay patient and that if we play our passing game the gaps will open and the chances will come.

“All three of the goalscorers Marty, Jemila and Dools have had stellar seasons and deserved the goals,” said Mr Williams.

By David WIGLEY