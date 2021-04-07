Coffs United take all weather training to the Bowling alley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER 200 footballers from Coffs United Football Club took to the bowling alley as the club provided a team bonding experience the rain couldn’t spoil.

It was a case of small things leading to big things which started the previous week when one football team had a social bowling night out and this led to the whole football club taking to the bowling alley to build camaraderie as the fields have been washed out from the torrential rain for most of March.

The popularity of the event created some logistical issues as 13 lanes simply weren’t enough so the club implemented two shifts where the under 6’s to under 10’s played across 13 lanes for the first hour and the under 11’s to under 16’s played for the second hour.

The under 12’s girls had the largest turnout with 16 players and team coach Kate Silvy explained how it provided an opportunity for the new players to meet their teammates.

“It was great seeing all the kids back together with some new faces, there was a great club atmosphere with all kids and coaches keen to get the season started.

“What a wonderful idea to make the most of the wet start to the season with team bonding whilst ten pin bowling,” said Kate.

By David WIGLEY