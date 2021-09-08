Coffs United Win The Double

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions were crowned premiers of the men’s Coastal Premier League reserve grade last week and for the second year running are Premiers in both reserve grade and first grade.

The Lions reserves completed their last match of the season on Saturday 14 August defeating the Coffs Coast Tigers 2-0 but there was little time to celebrate as the players rushed home to comply with the lockdown which came into effect at 5pm.

Lions reserve grade coach Luca Paolacci was disappointed with how the season ended.

“Very disappointed we couldn’t finish with one game to go and l don’t think we will play the finals due to COVID.

“It’s been a hard season for us this year for many reasons, the team has been inconsistent, sometimes good, very good and sometimes not good at all.

The passionate Italian from Tuscany is focused on winning football matches and not popularity.

“Overall we won the Premiers again so happy for the Club, all my players that love me and hate me, you know how much l put in it, just 200% of myself, and remember l am Tuscan,” said the charismatic coach.

It’s a match made in heaven for the Tuscan taskmaster and the affable Glen Williams as Coffs United have won the CPL double for the second year running, topping the table in first grade and reserve grade.

First grade coach Glen Williams praised what Luca brings to the club.

“Luca is the Italian mystery, his passion is unquestioned.

“He loves the sport so much and loves coaching the young and old lads and trying to get the best out of them.

“He is superb to have around, as a first grade coach you want the next players coming through to ‘know the rules’ so to speak,” said Williams.

By David WIGLEY