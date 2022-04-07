Coffs Yacht Club granted accessibility upgrades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EASE of access for all is a plan Coffs Harbour Yacht Club can now put in place thanks to the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the $450,000 grant would allow the Yacht Club to undertake accessibility upgrades including building modifications to the clubhouse at the Jetty Foreshores.



“The club plans on constructing disabled access to all areas of the clubhouse, as well as building a disabled toilet area to ensure the club can be enjoyed by people of all abilities,” said Mr Singh, who popped in to the club on Monday 4 April to congratulate the management team.

“The accessibility will be ideal for families with babies in prams and strollers.

“A lot has changed since 1975 when the club opened, and these accessibility upgrades will provide full and equal access of services and facilities for everyone.”

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Commodore John Wait told News Of The Area, “The grant announced means that after three years of planning we can now build a disabled and mobility area ramp to our club.

“It is very welcome news as it means the club can now move forward in these planned improvements.

“The DA from the Coffs Harbour City Council is in hand, after a twelve-month approval process.

“It will enable patrons in wheelchairs, walking aids, prams, strollers and people in general to access the facilities of the club with ease.

“The grant will also cover the installation of disabled toilets as well as improving some outdated facilities.

“All in all, the grant will facilitate inclusivity and ease of access to the waterfront recreational facilities the Yacht Club provides to the community.”

CHYC Vice Commodore Garth McGilvray said this significant funding is fantastic news.

“The club is excited to receive this grant and is planning to work with the NSW Government to further enhance the facilities for the benefit of water sports in Coffs Harbour and the region,” Garth said.

By Andrea FERRARI