Coleman Smith Youth Sports Scholarships Awarded

THE Coleman Smith Youth Sports Advancement Foundation awarded their inaugural sports scholarships on Friday 29 April.

The Foundation has been established in honour of Greg Coleman and Adrienne Smith and promotes the advancement of youth in sport.

Stuarts Point Bowling Club was the venue for the event and Nicky Smith spoke to community members present about the history of the Foundation, and introduced the winners of the scholarships.

The scholarship gives provision for financial assistance towards competition, and could include costs of registration, accommodation, travel, training, fees, event uniforms, and other related sporting expenses.

There were three students chosen for the first round of scholarships.

Zaylia Page is eleven years old who plays under 14s cricket for South West Rocks.

“I’ve been playing cricket since I was little, and thank you for the scholarship,” said Zaylia.

Zaylia’s scholarship will allow her to take part in the Victorian Cricketing Competition, and play for Australian North Coast Schools in the state competition.

Angus McFarlane is a high-level AFL player who will be training and competing in the Hunter and out west.

Angus said, “I’m thankful for the scholarship, I play for the North Coast Force Northern Heat.”

Angus was highly recommended by his coach for the scholarship, and trains at an extremely high level for his sport.

Wolfe Hudson has been playing soccer for the last seven years, and plays in the National Premier League.

All three recipients thanked Nicky Smith and the Foundation as they received their awards.

Nicky Smith said, “Greg Coleman and Mum (Adrienne Smith) had a passion for sport and their community.”

“They worked together for 20 years setting up Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation, with Greg as Chair and Mum as secretary, and then breathed new life into the Yarrahapinni Festival.

“When Mum became ill Greg’s idea was to set up a fund in her memory as a legacy for young sportspersons.

“Well as it turned out these two great community icons passed away within ten days of each other.

“The obvious thing to happen was to make Greg’s idea a legacy for both Greg and Mum, to recognise their contributions to community and sport.”

Greg Coleman was notably a front rower for the Penrith Panthers, but went on to spend many years coaching and encouraging kids in sport.

He taught football in the bush as part of the Captain Coach program, was a swimming coach, and was very involved in the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.

Adrienne Smith wasn’t really a sportsperson, although she skied all her life.

She loved organising sport, and ran the Australia Ski Federation, coordinating the sport and recreation programm across Australia for the bicentenary.

Adrienne fulfilled her passion for her sport by involving disabled people in sport, and formed the Australian Paralympic Federation, with the highlight of her career winning the bid to bring the Paralympics to Sydney in 2000.

The next round of scholarships will be in August 2022.

Recipients must be between the ages of five and seventeen years, be a member of a sporting club or association or school sporting team, or be actively involved in school sport, be able to display high levels of achievement in their chosen sport.

They must live in the greater Stuarts Point district encompassing the settlements of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head, Fisherman’s Reach, Yarrahapinni, Eungai Creek and Eungai Rail.

For further information please email [email protected].

By Karen GRIBBIN