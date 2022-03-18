Colleen and Coral’s 74-year friendship began in kindergarten at Sawtell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A FRIENDSHIP spanning 74 years began in 16th Avenue, Sawtell.

Malcolm Cutlack recently made a sentimental journey back to Sawtell to honour the enduring friendship between his late wife Colleen and her life-long best friend Coral, who had also recently passed away.



He also hoped to reconnect with former acquaintances.

“My purpose in talking about it is to remind us of life’s connections – no matter how much time has elapsed,” explains Malcolm.

“I was sure there would be people who still remembered Colleen Dawn Wells and Coral Butler and their families.

“Of course, Sawtell has changed dramatically since these girls came together in 1946 prior to starting kindergarten,” Malcolm acknowledges as he takes us through a quick history lesson.

Colleen’s parents were Albert George Wells of Lowanna and Coffs Harbour and Eva Zillah Rogers of Gladstone.

Albert and his bullock team were pulling timber out of Lowanna when they married, and the family moved to 16th Avenue, Sawtell in the 1940s.

Four Wells families lived on 16th Avenue, including aunts and grandparents, and they owned Sawtell Timber Mill in that street.

Coral’s parents, Victor and Winifred Butler, also moved to 16th Avenue in the early 1940s.

Victor was a builder and he built the Wells’ house.

Colleen and Coral were inseparable through primary school and when Colleen’s family moved to Middle Boambee in 1952 and Coral’s family left for Sydney, they kept in regular contact by mail.

In 1960, as eighteen-year-olds, the girls moved into separate flats in North Sydney to be closer to city employment, and the following year they each met the man they would marry – Colleen to Malcolm and Coral to Werner Mast.

For 43 years Colleen and Malcolm lived in Mullane Avenue Baulkham Hills and raised their family there, while Coral and Werner were at nearby St Ives then Galston.

A friendship spanning 74 years is something to cherish, and Malcolm would welcome the chance to share memories with readers who remember Colleen or Coral or their families.

Please phone him on 02 9674 2139.

By Susan KONTIC