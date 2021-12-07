Collingwood Magpies help to support Northern Heat representative program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of Australia’s most iconic sporting clubs have shown their support in lending a helping hand to the North Coast’s best junior Australian Rules players.

The Collingwood Magpies have provided valuable training equipment to the Northern Heat representative program.

The Collingwood connection comes through Northern Heat Sport Scientist Nic Morgan, who previously worked with the Magpies VFL team.

Community Football Manager North Coast and North West NSW, Paul Taylor, expressed appreciation for the support received from the iconic club and its former staff member.

“In a really exciting development for the Northern Heat, the Collingwood Magpies have thrown their support behind the program and have provided training equipment to help bolster the available resources,” he said.

“Our humble little regional program is coming to the attention of the big boys.

“Having the involvement of sport scientists like Nic Morgan and Matt Pine adds a really valuable level of expertise to the Northern Heat program.

“Tapping into their connections to elite clubs builds on the credibility that the Heat program has developed throughout the Northern NSW region.”

The Northern Heat junior representative squads spent last weekend training in Armidale at SportUNE, a session which involved footy specific training together with a strength and conditioning session.

The Northern Heat program runs squads at both Under 15 and Under 17 age groups, featuring the best players from the AFL North Coast and AFL North West leagues.

The program exists to build the footy IQ of players, transition them through the ranks of senior footy, and to offer an alternate pathway.

The program includes video analysis, strength and conditioning training, and match play against the Southport Sharks club which compete in the VFL.

By Aiden BURGESS