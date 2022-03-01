Colourful Morning Bowls At Karuah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE at first glance it may have looked like a colourful and gentile group of lady bowlers had gathered on the green at Karuah Friday last, they were certainly not gentile while the game was being played.

The Ladies Triples games saw some quite fierce competition.

“While we are all great friends at the Club, there are no ‘beg pardons’ or ‘excuse me’s’ while we are playing our club championships,” Ladies President Kay Freeman said

Although the green was a bit damp and slow from the week’s heavy rains, the Green Keeper had OK’ed the game to go ahead.

The Ladies took a few ends to adapt to the slower track but were soon dead on target.

“Good drainage only goes so far, I was watching the weather radar pretty closely and any more rain I would have had to call a halt to protect the green for the rest of the year,” Greenskeeper Leon Post said.

The showers, thankfully, held off and the breeze dried the surface somewhat as the game progressed.

The heads got progressively tighter and the jacks started to be moved around a lot.

In the end, some cracking bowls were being played and the knowledgeable crowd (many watching from the air conditioned comfort of the club) got to watch a most impressive display.

Winners on the day were Pam Cembala’s team and Robyn Latimore’s team.

It is evident that the final will be a very close affair.

If you would like to play this exciting and competitive sport, games are played Tuesdays and Thursdays, names in by 09:30, on the green at 10:00 (weather permitting).

Lessons and loaner gear available, the friends are yours to keep.

See you at Karuah.

By Trevor DAVIES