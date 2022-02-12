Come along and meet the new Dragon Boat at Mylestom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE’S a new Dragon Boat on the river and in true tradition it is being named in a ceremony next week, and you’re invited.

With origins dating back to 450 BC in the former Canton, the Chinese activity of Dragon Boating is surrounded by legend, customs and traditions that are still carried out today.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“One such tradition is the awakening or christening of a new dragon boat to keep it safe on the water,” Fran Stephenson from Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club told News Of The Area.

“Our club upholds this ancient Chinese tradition and will hold a ceremony on the Bellinger River next weekend to awaken the Club’s newest boat.

“The Club extends an invitation to the community to join its members at the boat ramp on the Bellinger River at Mylestom at 9.30 on Saturday 19 February for the ceremony which will be followed by a casual morning tea on the riverbank – all are welcome,” invites Fran.

The ceremony traditionally involves painting a red line down the centre of the dragon’s forehead to open the third eye.

This time-honoured ceremony will be carried out by Buddhist monk Kavissara from the Dhammaduta Meditation Centre at Upper Orara which provides facilities for the study and practice of Buddhist teachings and meditation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh will also be on hand to oversee the proceedings and to give his own blessing to the new boat.

“This is called the ‘dotting the eye’ ceremony.

“Our new dragon boat will be awakened and christened ‘Xilong’ or ‘wind dragon’ which was the popular choice voted upon by the Club members,” said Fran.

“Once christened, we hope that it will be as fast as the wind and carry us to many racing victories,” said Club President Sue Hughes.

Each dragon boat has an ornately carved dragon’s head at the bow and tail in the stern and is painted with scales.

The paddles symbolically represent the dragon’s claws, the drum which is primarily used during racing represents the heart.

“If you haven’t seen a dragon boat in action, they are a very majestic, colourful sight and hold up to 20 paddlers,” said Sue.

For more information call 0418 953 882.

By Andrea FERRARI