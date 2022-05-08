Come along to Coffs Harbour Women’s Shed Community Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Women’s Shed project steering committee is running a forum for feedback from the community, on Wednesday 11 May at the Cavanbah Centre in Coffs.

A Coffs Harbour Lions Club initiative, the Women’s Shed has been created in response to local need, says the group.



Having opened a survey in late 2020, the Women’s Shed Project found the Coffs Harbour community wanted a safe, supportive and social space for women only.

Coffs Harbour Lions Club established a steering committee of experienced women to drive this project with the vision to construct a large, non-political, inclusive place where women of all backgrounds and ages come together to form friendships, gain new skills, solve problems and support other women.

“The goal is to empower women who are lonely, isolated, ageing, disabled, disadvantaged, recovering from domestic violence and/or financially unstable to become confident, self-sufficient and in control of their lives…and to have fun doing it,” says Lexie Clark, President of Coffs Harbour Lions Club.

“The Shed we build will be open seven days per week because despair, loneliness and fear do not knock off on weekends.

“It will provide several dedicated rooms to develop skills like home, car and bicycle maintenance, personal safety and self-defence and more.

“We will offer arts and crafts, Aboriginal language and dance, health and well-being, financial management and cooking activities.

“There will be a large, fully-tool workshop where women will learn how to properly and safely use power and hand tools.

“The concept plans will also include a large commercial kitchen, a quiet room and spaces for women to connect with services and supports.”

The Club is now moving to turn the anecdotal support of this project into evidence by conducting the forum next Wednesday for people who work with women.

“We will present our vision and plans to those attending,” said Lexie.

“Their feedback, input and support is vital to the development of the project and to successful outcomes for women.”

The Forum will be held at 3.00pm on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at The Cavanbah Centre, 191 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

RSVP at www.coffswomensshed.org.

By Andrea FERRARI