Come celebrate 50 years of Meals On Wheel in Coffs

MEALS On Wheels Coffs Harbour is celebrating its 50th birthday with a morning tea on 11 May.

“We want to go big with this party,” Bronwyn Webber, a Service Manager who has been with the organisation for 30 years, told News Of The Area.



“Past volunteers, current volunteers, past and present recipients and anyone interested in meeting us and finding out more about Meals On Wheels is invited,” she said.

“The Mayor Paul Amos is coming, Pat Conaghan is coming, Gurmesh is away, we have the Sydney rep for Meals On Wheels coming, and anyone from the community can pop by for a cuppa, cake and chat.

“We plan on a very sociable morning.”

To be held in the Chill ‘n’ Chat Cafe within the Community Village in Coffs Harbour, the doors open for morning tea at 9.30am and the event will run until 11.30am.

The organisation, while based in Coffs Harbour, is a joint force with the former Woolgoolga branch, to give coverage to the bigger region.

“Meals On Wheels is more than just a meal – it is a welfare check-in, social contact, a friendly smiling face and an additional pair of eyes checking to see how clients are going and if we are worried at all we call their family to let them know,” Bronwyn said.

At Meals On Wheels the support team recognises the important role food plays in everyone’s lives and they believe that food should be wholesome, tasty and nurturing for your body.

“Our meals are nutritionally balanced following the Australian Dietary Guidelines.”

The vision of the Coffs Coast Meals On Wheels program is to assist frail older people living in the community to maximize their independence and to remain at home as long as they can and wish to do so.

Coffs Coast Meals On Wheels provides an efficient, effective service which is underpinned by a strong focus on enablement and wellness.

Clients may refer themselves if they are over 65, or a family member or medical practitioner may refer them, and those with disability can go through NDIS to access the service.

Access is available through My Aged Care – the Federal Government’s entry point.

“We are also able to provide meals for other people who are not over 65.

“If you have a disability, are a carer, recently been in hospital or have an injury, or just need a meal for the freezer – meals can be provided at a retail price.

“We have a team of 80 wonderful volunteers who work in our offices and deliver meals.

“Our service relies on the support of these generous people and we appreciate every one of them.”

While volunteers provide clients with important personal contact, they are also enriching their own lives by the volunteering experience.

“They have the satisfaction of helping others; they meet other volunteers and have some fun; they take part in training opportunities to learn and develop new skills and best of all they feel needed and valued,” said Bronwyn.

“To them we say ‘Thanks for being the eyes and ears for our service’,” said Bronwyn.

Meals On Wheels clients are gifted with special presents on different days of the year – Mother’s and Father’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Anzac Day, Melbourne Cup as well as the traditional Easter and Christmas seasons.

“A goody-bag of treats and surprises helps make this a special occasion and indicates how valued our clients are to us.”

Meals On Wheels Coffs Harbour does an average of 150 meals daily and volunteers complete delivery runs five days a week, helping people to stay in their own homes.

“We continue to grow as we adapt to changing requirements and demands,” said Bronwyn.

Join in the celebrations on May 11 – just give a call to 02 6648 3600 confirming your attendance, for catering purposes.

By Andrea FERRARI