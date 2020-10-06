Come join the fun at the Bellingen YMCA outdoor aquatic centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bellingen YMCA is a family friendly outdoor aquatic centre.

The centre consists of an eight-lane 25-metre lap pool, a three-lane 18-metre program pool and a children’s wade pool.

Entry to the centre is $4.60 per adult, $3.60 per child (16 years and under) and $2.30 per spectator.

Family, Single and Single parent memberships are also available for the season.

Bellingen YMCA will begin swimming lessons for term four of 2020 starting on Sunday 11 October, and will be running classes Monday, Thursday and Friday from 2pm and Sundays from 10 am, each lesson will cost $15 which is payable upfront for the term.

Swim Squad will begin when school resumes for term four running Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, each squad is $10.50 per squad and squad packs are available.

Aqua classes begin Monday 26 October running Monday and Thursday mornings from 9am and Sunday’s from 10 am costing $10.50 per class.

Bellingen YMCA is committed to ensuring the pool grounds remain a Covid free zone with regular cleaning and contact tracing.