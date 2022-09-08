Comedy coming to Coffs Harbour Golf Club as part of Buskers Festival

TWO nights of side-splitting adult comedy are coming to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club as part of this year’s Buskers Festival.

“I love this festival and can’t wait to get back to Coffs,” said comedian Lindsay Webb.

“It’s been three long years and I’ll be performing with the crazy Kasadorian princess Kiki Bittovabitsch, Bellingen based artist Kelly Mac and some special guests.

“Our good mate Chris Hines from Unrealestate Coffs Coast has come on board again to support the event and we are set to rock a new venue, the Coffs Golf Club.”

The shows run for two nights, Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.

“After we allocate to sponsors and festival guests, we will have just one hundred tickets on sale each night and we encourage locals and visitors to get online and book early at www.trybooking.com/952536.”

Those wishing to attend can also jump on the phone and book for dinner at the club.

For further information about the festival, go to www.coffsharbourbuskers.com.