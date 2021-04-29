Comets dominate Ladies League Tag competition with a 32-0 win over the Grafton Ghosts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Comets continued their dominance in Ladies League Tag defeating the Grafton Ghosts 32-0 at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

The Comets fired from the opening whistle when Hannah White penetrated the Ghosts’ defence to score in the first minute of the match.

Hannah nailed the conversion as the red hot Comets continued to pile on the pressure from all angles of the pitch scoring tries down the centre and both flanks in a polished team performance.

The Comets had an immaculate preseason last time around and coach Scott Street is happy how the 2021 campaign has started, having starved their opposition of points so far.

“Really happy with how the girls played, we knew Grafton would be a tough side to play, they have some real quality players so to come away with a win is a huge positive.

“We’re two from two this season which is how we wanted to start, but the most impressive part is keeping both teams we’ve played to 0.

“We’ve got the perfect mix of youth and experience which helps a lot, next week we play South Grafton which we again know will be a tough task, we’re not thinking too far ahead, just taking it week by week,” said Scott.

By David WIGLEY