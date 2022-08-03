Comets under 13s one of the top teams in Group 2 Junior Rugby League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets under 13s have been one of the best teams in Group 2 Junior Rugby League this season.

The Comets sit at the top of the under 13s ladder having won six of their seven matches this season, including six in a row to start the season.

Comets coach Gavin Galvin explained the reasons behind their success this season.

“They all play for each other, and we are big on team effort and don’t really rely on one or two individuals to win us games,” he said.

“It’s a team effort across the board, and everyone’s got a job to do.

“Our defence is really good, and I’ve been drilling it into them that defence wins games.

“Every side we have a game plan for and they stick to it, and everyone has bought into playing as a team.”’

“We have been winning the close ones which is a great sign of a good side.”

Galvin said they were a great bunch of kids to coach.

“Most of them have played the last six years together, and I’ve coached them in that time and it’s been good to see them develop,” he said.

“They are all just so competitive and they hate losing, which makes them easy to coach.

“They are here for fun, and winning is a bonus.”

The Comets coach said his side had continued their top form into this season.

“We had a good season in the under 12s last year, and we finished second by one point and only lost two games all season,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS