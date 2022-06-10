CommBank funding relief for Coffs Conservatorium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Regional Conservatorium is a succesful recipient of The Commonwealth Bank Flood Relief Fund which will pay for repair work to the infrastructure damage suffered in the March 2022 floods.

A total of 121 community groups and organisations across New South Wales have received up to $10,000 in individual donations as part of CommBank’s Flood Relief Funding.



The much-needed funding, which collectively amounts to $1,132,387, will help communities in their recovery and resilience following the catastrophic floods this year.

Patrick Brearley, Executive Director, Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium/Vice President Internal, The Association of NSW Regional Conservatorium (ANSWRC), told News Of The Area, “During the intense wet period that the entire region suffered recently (our hearts go out to our incredible colleagues at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore), the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium (CHRC) suffered significant water damage, both at a floor level and through the roof.”

The 2022 floods that impacted CHRC resulted in water ingress damage inside the building, flooding throughout the low-lying storage areas, including instrument storage rooms, and damaged roofing in the Performance Space.

“The water ingress caused internal damage to teaching studios, the entrance foyer, and our beautiful Performance Space, resulting in significant financial cost to repair and prevent it happening again in the future.

“The air conditioning units have suffered significant water damage, with internal ducting needing a full replacement.

“Gyprock has been damaged and will need replacing, and mould growth has been detected in the roof cavity, which upon formal assessment, will need significant work to rectify the problem.”

Work is in the consultation stage currently, ensuring a long-term solution is found to prevent this same problem in future major rain events.

“The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium is deeply thankful to CommBank for their community support during these difficult times.

“As the leading music education and performance provider on the Coffs Coast, the Coffs Con relies on local business and community support, particularly during challenges such as this rain event.

“The generosity by the wonderful Coffs community and local businesses is vital and the Coffs Con is looking forward to continuing these relationships into the future,” said Pat.

Further information about CommBank’s Flood Relief work can be found at www.commbank.com.au/floodrelief.

By Andrea FERRARI