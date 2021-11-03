Communication network upgrade for Surf Life Saving

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SURF lifesavers will have state-of-the-art communications systems following an $800,000 upgrade to the radio network servicing the Hunter and Lower North Coast regions of NSW.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin was joined by the Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott and CEO of Surf Life Saving NSW (SLS) Steve Pearce at Nobbys Beach to officially announce the network upgrade.



Mr Martin said that a reliable digital radio network will provide immediate support and response to our lifesavers patrolling this stretch of coastline.

“With an ever-increasing workload for lifesavers to respond outside of the red and yellow flags, this radio network will be crucial to ensuring the safety of our volunteers and an integrated response from our emergency services to incidents along the coast,” he said

Mr Elliott said the project to migrate the radio technology from 50-year-old technology to digital is the first in a partnership with Resilience NSW and Telco Authority.

“This particular network covers some of the busiest beaches in the state, stretching over 270km from Camden Haven to Catherine Hill Bay,” he said

“Having state-of-the-art communications is critical for the efficiency and safety of our lifesavers and every beach-goer.

“In the last year alone, lifesavers responded to 81 major emergency incidents and callouts.”

Mr Pearce said that this upgrade will mean less downtime and disruption to communications between our patrolling lifesavers on the beach and our State Operations Centre.

“In emergency situations our lifesavers will be able to connect with other key agencies. “When it comes to saving lives every second counts and clear, reliable communications between our volunteers and other emergency services is vital.”