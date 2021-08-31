Communities across the Myall Coast have shown up to be vaccinated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITIES in the 2324 postcode are showing up to get vaccinated at higher rates than most other areas.

In a map updated by NSW Health, the statistics for the 2324 postcode (from Raymond Terrace to Karuah and Tea Gardens) have shown that over half the population have received at least one vaccine.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“50-59 percent of the 19,835 eligible residents are partially vaccinated, with 30-39 percent fully vaccinated,” the data showed.

These statistics show Myall Coast and Port Stephens regions having higher vaccination rates than the majority of the Newcastle and Western Sydney regions.

The communities of Stroud and Booral, Medowie and Anna Bay have also shown and gotten vaccinated, with an average partial vaccination rate of 53-62 percent, and full vaccination rate of 30-39 percent across the regions.

With only 45 cases in total across the MidCoast Council LGA since the beginning of the pandemic and 55 across the Port Stephens LGA, residents are still heading out to get vaccinated and tested, with over half the population’s number in tests in the MidCoast region and 94 percent of the Port Stephens’ population in number of tests.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian set a vaccination target of six million jabs- equivalent to 70 percent of adults being partially vaccinated, which the state recently surpassed.

“While case numbers are going up, the more important figure going up is the vaccination rate.

“The vaccination rate is where we can look forward to living life freely,” Ms Berejklian said.

By Tara CAMPBELL