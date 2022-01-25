Community Calls For More Signage On Dog On and Off Lead Areas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EDUCATION and signage is being called for in relation to where we can take our dogs on and off lead.

Particularly over the holiday period there have been incidents of dogs on beaches which are supposed to be dog free and dogs off lead where they should be on lead.



Locals are calling for better signage to educate the population as to where they can and can’t take their furry friends.

Roz Armstrong is a dog owner and a member of Landcare.

She told News Of The Area, “As a new dog owner I find myself looking for signs about dogs on beaches and reserves and whilst they are fairly obvious on small beaches and reserves such as Georges on Soldiers Point Road, they are harder to find on the more expansive ones.

“It may be time for a re-think and changing the policy to reflect this by having signs spaced along beaches and parks at given intervals,” she said.

Members of Landcare have previously highlighted the issue of increased sightings of dogs and cats in the Mambo Wanda Wetlands.

The group noted that there was an increasing propensity of people to exercise their dogs, off the leash, in the Marine Park Sanctuary area on Foreshore Drive.

This area has clear signage around the fishing bans for the area but nothing to denote the rules surrounding dogs in the area.

Members of Landcare believe the sandy area next to Joe Redman Reserve and that adjacent to the new Mambo Creek bridge would be good places to install signage with dogs being seen in both of these dog free areas on a regular basis.

By Marian SAMPSON