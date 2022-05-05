Community, Connection, and Culture at the Naru Surf Gathering

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OFFSHORE winds and fine conditions welcomed a crowd of over 100 surfers and beachgoers at the Naru Surf Gathering, held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

The event showcased Indigenous competitors from eight years old, through to open men’s and women’s in a clean swell that allowed the surfers to display their talents.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the event has been run, with Covid forcing organisers to cancel the last two instalments.

In the early rounds of the men, the big names scored victories, with Otis Carey and Russ Molony notching up their first round wins.

Neither could match that success in the final however, with Taj Simon pipping Joseph Haddon for top honours.

In the open women, youngster Leihani Zoric backed up from her win in the under thirteen girls to find a spot in the final, but Jasmine McCorquodale ended up victorious, beating Summer Simon who finished in second place.

In the other divisions, Atlas Zoric took out the eight years, brothers Harlem and Hunter Winkler won the under thirteens and sixteens respectively, Bodhi Simon won the junior girls, Melissa Combo edged out Rory Togo in the longboards and Scott Winch took out the Masters.

Seasoned competitor Darren Skinner was also in the mix, scoring a new board for the competition’s good vibe award.

Event organiser Amber Hamer said the competitors were fantastic.

“The calibre of the surfing was brilliant.

“We’re in an exciting space, with some really progressive, powerful surfing.

“The judges were really impressed, especially with some of the turns from the young girls coming through.”

And while the competition gives the surfers a chance at bragging rights amongst mates, the tournament also aims to promote healthy lifestyles within the Indigenous community, specifically focusing on mental health.

“It can be quite lonely as an Aboriginal surfer without the support of a group,” Mrs Hamer said.

“It’s so good for them to be able to speak face-to-face, sit down with their family and connect with each other for the day.”

By Sam PARKER