Community continues to misuse Vinnies bins

PICTURED was the disappointing scene confronting St Vincent de Paul workers recently as they proceeded on their rounds for discarded clothing collection.

This is the only Vinnies clothing bin left in Coffs Harbour and now is in danger of being removed from the public like all the others.



The bin’s sign clearly asks for wearable clothes only, that are then sorted and sold in the Vinnies shop in Elbow St, the proceeds from which are then used to help others less fortunate.

A Vinnies spokesperson said that instead of helping the charity, the people responsible for this scene at St Augustine’s Church car park are costing the charity and their volunteers precious time and extra workload.

“The clothing often left is of no use and amongst the items left is often other household rubbish.

“When left outside the bin the clothing is subject to the weather, creating another problem for those sorting the clothing and other rubbish after recent rain showers.”

Vinnies estimates only half of what is left is useable; the rest has to go to the tip and be paid for through tip fees.

It partly defeats the purpose of the clothing bin program.

St Augustine’s Parish Manager John Walker said some people are too lazy to dispose of their unwanted household items and unwearable clothing properly.

“The bin is used as a dump site creating an unsightly mess confronting parents and children of the nearby Catholic primary school and church goers alike.

“Vinnies would like to thank, however, all those who have used the clothing bin in the past for its proper purpose as the Charity has certainly been able to assist many of the homeless and disadvantaged in the Coffs Harbour area for many years and will continue to do so,” he said.