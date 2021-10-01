Community efforts get Nana Glen its emergency vehicle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NANA Glen’s First Responder Unit has a light at the end of its fundraising tunnel.

The ambulance-style vehicle they have been working with the community to drum up dollars for is now on order.



Noel Furness, President of Nana Glen Community First Responders told News Of The Area, “For two years Nana Glen HeartStart and Community First Responders have been raising funds to purchase a response vehicle to allow faster response times and a better service for our community.”

Currently, when called to an emergency, responders on call use their own cars and have to pick up their equipment from the village shed, which can take ten minutes.

“Being a small community raising large amounts of funding has been hard but through donations they reached $8,000 which was not enough to purchase and set up this vehicle.

“Our local member Gurmesh Singh noticed our need for help to acquire the new vehicle and lobbied the federal government which secured a grant for $25,000.

“This got us much closer to our goal, but we were still short when you consider running costs.

“We approached the NSW Ambulance service to help with the remaining monies and they have come on board to assist with the purchase of a purpose built, first-of-its-kind First Responder Unit.

“The vehicle will be put onto the fleet which will ensure all running costs and future replacement.

“The car will be decked out with the latest medical equipment and electronic computer gear including Ambulance NSW data and communication systems.

“We expect delivery of this car before the end of the year.

“It will be fully marked and have warning lamps fitted to improve visibility at accident scenes.

“Our Nana Glen unit is desperately seeking new members to be trained to assist us to maintain our 24hr availability which currently is being rostered by only two members, so anyone that would like to volunteer with this challenging yet rewarding work please contact us for further information.”

Contact Noel Furness on 0499 586649 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI