Community feedback on amenities block placement heeded by Council

COFFS Harbour City Council has heeded the concerns of the local Sawtell community and chosen to build the new amenities block at Boronia Park adjacent to the southern carpark.



Concerns were recently expressed by local residents regarding the location of the amenities building at Boronia Park.

A total of 39 of the 40 people who completed Council’s survey on the matter on its ‘Have Your Say’ webpage chose to locate the amenities building adjacent to the southern carpark.

Council will now redesign the car park to facilitate the location of the new amenities building in the preferred location by the community.

According to Council, more than 410 people visited Council’s ‘Have Your Say’ webpage for the Boronia Park consultation and 194 people downloaded or viewed the information and 40 people undertook the survey.

The survey also revealed community priorities for other park improvements including car park renewal, a new shower, picnic shelter, new beach stairs, and a viewing deck.

Bonville Sawtell Lions Club has been undertaking ongoing fundraising and volunteer work to improve and enhance Boronia Park for the local community.