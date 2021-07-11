Community groups can apply for the Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW bus shelters, lighting and kerbside upgrades will make accessing Coffs Coast public transport even easier, with community groups able to apply for a share of $3.2 million from the Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants scheme.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said applications are open for the biennial grants, which build on the NSW Government’s vision to help make public transport a first-choice option for locals.



“I know what a difference projects like these make to locals, so I’m calling on local councils, transport operators, schools and community organisations to apply for the grants,” Mr Singh said.

“Successful applicants will be eligible for $11,500 for each new bus shelter, and $2,500 for each shelter they want to upgrade to meet modern accessibility standards.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said more than $2.1 million went towards 500 projects across 40 local government areas on things like new and upgraded bus shelters, security lighting, new bus stop seats, timetable information boards and tactile indicators in the previous round of funding.

“Some of these might sound like small projects, but they have been absolute game changers because when locals access public transport in the regions, it’s not just about getting from A to B – it can also be the difference between the ease of getting to important medical appointments, getting groceries, and staying connected to family and friends in other towns,” Mr Toole said.

“Programs like this boost access to services for all residents because all projects are required to meet the Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport.”

Applications close on 30 September, with the successful applicants informed in early 2022.

For more information, visit: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/community-transport-operators/country-passenger-transport-infrastructure-grants-scheme.