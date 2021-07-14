Community groups encouraged to apply for Infrastructure Grants program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL organisations on the Myall Coast can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the Berejiklian Government’s Infrastructure Grants program. Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the impacts of COVID-19 are still being widely felt and support for struggling community organisations will remain a priority for this latest round.

“$12.5 million is available in 2021/22 for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure,” Mr Martin said.

“This is an opportunity for local organisations to apply for funding for projects that will provide long-term benefits to the community.

“Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.

“Projects funded may include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.”

Mr Martin said community infrastructure is now a standalone category and it can be used for spaces like halls and meeting rooms, community transport, and infrastructure that supports youth, disability, mental health, homelessness, and domestic violence services.

“This is about connecting the community, fostering participation in sport, recreation and arts, and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience,” Mr Martin said.

Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 441 community projects worth $73 million under the Infrastructure Grants program.

These grants are made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 Fund which reinvests profits from registered clubs’ gaming machines into community projects.

Funding is available for infrastructure projects in the following areas:

– Arts & Culture

– Disaster Readiness

– Community Infrastructure

– Sport & Recreation

Applications for the second round of funding for 2019/20 are open until Monday 26 July.

To find out more information or to apply, please visit responsiblegambling.nsw.gov.au.