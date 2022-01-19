Community halls to be upgraded across the MidCoast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN great news for the community, MidCoast Council is underway with upgrades to 50 community halls across the region as part of a major improvement program.

Council has invested $1.2 million of Australian Government funding into the program, with works such as electrical upgrades, improvements to water supplies, installation of generators and rainwater tanks and construction of better facilities such as toilet blocks and storage sheds starting soon.



The improvements will cover a massive geographical spread ranging from Little Plain Recreation and Public Hall in Elands to Hawks Nest Community Centre and many locations in between.

“Community halls are the heart of many of our MidCoast communities, as we clearly saw during the 2019 black summer bushfire disaster where our halls provided a focal point for communities to get through the event and gain support in the aftermath,” said Council’s Executive Manager of Community Spaces Dan Aldridge.

“They are a place for gatherings, celebrations, learning and support; where people come together and communities grow.

“That is why we have consulted closely with hall committees and the community to determine exactly what works are required at each hall to ensure these wonderful hubs are properly equipped to provide for their communities.”

Upgrades to the halls will take place over the following year.

The funding is provided through the Australian Government’s Bushfire Recovery Exceptional Assistance Immediate Support Package.

For more information about the program, including details of what works will take place at your local community hall and progress of upgrades, please visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-halls.

You can also register your email address at the Have Your Say website to receive real-time updates about the community halls near you.