Community hopes to ‘Save Nambucca River’

THE inaugural meeting of the Save Nambucca River group was held on Friday 9 February.

Darrell Hughes opened the meeting with an overview of issues he raised with Nambucca Valley Council back in September 2020, providing an outline of the multi-faceted issues with river flow and quality.

Some of the issues listed were the siltation of the river with sand forming bars and islands, overfishing, and water pollution.

Mr Hughes said, “I’ve fished this river for most of my life and the depth of degradation is immense, with depletion of fish stock, and almost non-navigable channels.”

Everyone present was in complete agreement with Mr Hughes.

Oyster farmer James Ford could not attend the meeting, but sent in a statement which read, “There are around 25-50 percent of oysters found dead in the trays, and there is no marine growth on rocks.”

Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Bud Marshall talked about the lack of life and fish in the river.

Mr Marshall said what fish are present have large holes and sores on their sides.

Other attendants spoke about agricultural runoff and water sharing up river, reducing the flow and muddying the banks right down to the Golf Course and into the rivermouth itself.

Most people got to have their say on issues facing the river, and suggest solutions to try to rectify some of the damage already caused.

The six main threats were identified as the V-Wall/causeway, agricultural runoff, water sharing up river, depletion of natural sand banks and sea bars, rising sea levels and safety concerns for stranded vessels with no access at the rivermouth for Coastguard to leave the river by a direct route.

A sub-Committee was formed at the meeting with approximately fifteen members, with Darrell Hughes as President.

The sub-Committee will look at the issues listed, contact relevant state and federal agencies in regards to water management in the Nambucca region, and collect data.

News Of The Area contacted Nambucca Valley Council and spoke with Daniel Walsh, Manager of Development and Environment.

Mr Walsh said, “Nambucca River is managed by Crown Lands, and as such came under their control.

“There is historical activity of dredging without much success.

“Council only takes part in riverbank restoration works as part of the river being an asset to the Nambucca region.

“Council needs to get permission from state and federal agencies for any council activity or action involving the river system.”

State and federal agencies involved with river management would be Crown Lands, NSW Water, Transport NSW, Department of Industry, and NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, just to name a few.

Nambucca Valley Council would need to liaise or work in conjunction with these agencies on any matter regarding the Nambucca River.

Anyone interested in joining Save Nambucca River can take part in their monthly meeting to be held on the first Sunday of the month.

The first meeting will be held on 6 March in Bellwood Park on Stuart Island for an 11:00 am start.

For more information visit the Save Nambucca River Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/1164455767423178 or contact Darrell Hughes at [email protected].

By Karen GRIBBIN