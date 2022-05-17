Community invited to pledge commitment to road safety

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘DRIVE so others survive’ is the theme this National Road Safety Week (May 15-22), with community members being asked to pledge their commitment to ensuring safety on our roads.

Local emergency services personnel and MidCoast Council staff gathered last week to take the road safety pledge.



“The pledge reminds us of behaviours we should practice and those we must avoid.

It will help us Drive So Others Survive,” said MidCoast Council’s General Manager, Adrian Panuccio.

“The pledge is anonymous, but making that promise to yourself can be really powerful.

“I’d ask every road user in our community to read and take the road safety pledge at roadsafetyweek.com.au this week.”

Inspector Bayly, from Manning/Great Lakes Police District said, “We must all take personal responsibility for the way we interact with other road users.

“Operating a motor vehicle can be dangerous if due care is not taken, and we must always be aware of our surroundings.

“We should always practice good driver behaviours to ensure we arrive at our destinations safely.

“We’re encouraging road users to focus on road safety throughout this special week,” added Council’s Road Safety Transport Officer, Chris Dimarco.

“Below the online pledge, you’ll find a different theme each day, supported by short educational animations on topics like remembering the 1200 lives we lost on our roads, understanding the impact of road injury and trauma and how to choose a safe car.

“And one that’s especially relevant to our community, taking care on our country roads.

“You can also publicly show your support by displaying a sticker or becoming a business supporter of National Road Safety Week,” added Chris.

National Road Safety Week is supported by Transport for NSW and Midcoast Council.