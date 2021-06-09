Community members come together to support Tea Gardens pool plans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HAWKS Nest and Tea Gardens community members have shown overwhelming support for proposed pool plans.

After initial consideration at a Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association meeting, a sub-committee is campaigning for an upgrade of the Tea Gardens’ Pool, to facilitate a multipurpose community hub with something for everyone.

Over 80 people attended a recent meeting at the Hawks Nest Golf Club, with committee member Ann O’Brien addressing that almost 2000 signatures had already been received in support of the upgrade.

“It is apparent the community is saying the pool is a valuable asset that needs to be protected and saved,” Ann O’Brien said.

The meeting was also addressed by Barry Waterman who had been a member of the group established by Council in 2003 to consider use of the pool by various community groups and who was involved in the establishment of the Peter Sinclair Gardens Nursing Home.

Barry Waterman told those who attended, “It is imperative that we support this effort to upgrade the pool because it is clear that there is a desperate need so that all members of the community can have access to the pool throughout the year.”

Head of the sub-committee, Jim Meehan explained that once a strong enough community support was established, steps would be taken to design and cost the project.

“We would like to have 3000 or more signatures supporting the upgrade to show the strength of community support.

“It is up to the community to push the upgrade,” Mr Meehan said.

In closing the meeting Jim Meehan urged those present to encourage family and friends to support the upgrade to ensure that the pool could be opened all year round.

Various people at the meeting indicated the difficulty they faced in having to travel each week to Raymond Terrace, Maitland or Taree to use pool facilities in those locations for exercise or because of medical conditions at significant cost when the pool at Tea Gardens is closed.

Vicki McLennan said, “I have to travel to Maitland pool twice a week with a group to do exercise and don’t understand why we can’t have a pool that we can use in Tea Gardens.”

“It would be a shame if we cannot achieve this upgrade and it is possible that if it cannot be done we may lose the pool,” he said.

Ann O’Brien said after the meeting, “The support tonight has been fantastic and we have handed out 20 to 30 sheets to people wanting to get more signatures to support the project.”

For those wishing to sign in support, petitions can be dropped off at Myall Pharmacy near Coles in Tea Gardens.

By Tara CAMPBELL