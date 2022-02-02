Community members form Swan Bay Action Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Swan Bay community has come together to create its first Swan Bay Action Group Committee.

The group has been founded as members of the community see a need for greater representation of the area when dealing with Council, Police and other organisations to assist them in meeting the needs of the community.



To join the group you must be either a resident or a property owner at Swan Bay.

The committee comprises of Brian Bambach, Carl Digger, Sonia Latter, Michelle Shiraz Shetab, Diana Wollen and Stanley Wollen.

The committee is keen to welcome more people and any interested parties should contact Michelle Shiraz Shetab.

Michelle said, “We would love any of our Ward councillors, Chris Doohan, Steve Tucker and Jason Wells, to also join the Committee.”

At present there are several key issues facing the Swan Bay community, including Development Applications.

The Swan Bay Action Group aims to represent the community like many other community groups in Port Stephens such as the Tomaree Residents and Ratepayers Association and the South Tomaree Community Association Inc.

Through membership community organisations have the ability to have a greater voice when dealing with Council and other organisations.

If you live or own a property in the Swan Bay, consider joining the new Swan Bay Action Group – find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519216806086750.

By Marian SAMPSON