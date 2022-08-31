Community music group launching on the Myall Coast with U3A

MYALL University of Third Age (MU3A) is inviting interested persons to join a new Community Music Group, with the object of meeting to share an interest in playing ukulele, guitar, banjo or any other suitable instrument in a safe well ventilated social setting.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at 1:30pm at the Baptist Church Hall, Myall Street, Tea Gardens.



Subsequent meetings will be held weekly on Tuesdays except the first Tuesday of each month.

Beginners will be welcomed and encouraged, and no prior experience is necessary.

Tuition will be provided where requested.

Experienced players are invited to share their knowledge and enjoyment of music.

“The ukulele is suitable for all to play (particularly for those with small hands) as it comes in a variety of sizes which newcomers can trial prior to purchasing their own instrument,” said MU3A President Linda Leggott and Coordinator Bev Howe.

Myall U3A suggests potential group members to attend an initial two meetings free to establish their interest prior to joining.

Myall U3A is open to all retired or semi-retired persons regardless of age and offers a variety of programs to inform and entertain.

Membership is $40.00 annually but presently the half year rate of $20.00 applies. Membership entitles you to join any of the programs of interest such as film appreciation, opera traditional and modern, philosophy, gardening etc.

Details are available at www.myallu3a.org.au.