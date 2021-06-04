Community radio station 2AIRFM raises $900 for Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2AIRFM Coffs Coast Community Radio Station team rallied their fans and followers for a Biggest Morning Tea in aid of The Cancer Council last Thursday May 27.

Kaye Hamilton, Sponsorship Coordinator, co-organiser with colleague, Garry Costa, told News Of The Area, “We had a great morning tea, raising just over $900, with all proceeds going to The Cancer Council.



“We had entertainment throughout the morning with coffee and cake, as well as a BBQ with sausages and bacon and egg rolls.”

Held at the radio station’s HQ in Glenreagh Street, Coffs Harbour, more than 100 friends and supporters turned up to eat, drink and tap their toes to the various musical entertainers.

Kaye added, “We would like to thank the entertainment: Sing Australia, Coffs Harbour Brass Band, Janice Chevie and John McCarthy (warm-up radio host, aka Just John).

“Also, great thanks go to PFD Food Distributors, Bray Street Butchery, Bananacoast Hot Bake and The Paper Boys for their donations to the event.

“The 2AIRFM Presenters and Office Staff also did a fantastic day of cooking, serving, etc to make this day so successful.

Kaye summed up, “An amazing event and an amazing outcome for the Cancer Council’s Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

“2AIRFM is truly a community radio station, bringing the community together for a worthy cause.”

2AIRFM is a not-for-profit community operated radio station, broadcasting 24 hours a day from its Coffs Harbour studios and run by volunteers.

For more information and how to tune in: www.2airfm.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI