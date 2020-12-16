Community spirit on show at Stroud’s Christmas Twilight Market

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE skies were heavy and threatening but in the true spirit of Christmas, the rain held off and the Stroud Christmas Twilight Market rocked Cowper Street on Friday evening.



Given the year we’ve had with bushfires, drought and then COVID-19, there was even a moment when we wondered if we would even have Christmas, but thankfully we do and everyone was keen to let their hair down and have some fun.

Local businesses and artisans were excited to be involved and the community was equally as excited to support them.

Everyone turned out to spread the cheer and boost our local economy.

True community spirit!

With all businesses participating, between 5 and 8pm, Cowper Street hummed to local music and entertainment.

Stores stayed open, local growers and artisans sold their wares from colourful street stalls along our footpaths and verges.

Fashion shows, fantastic face-painting and The Grinch brought squeals of delight from all the children, arriving in style in a privately owned fire truck.

The local RFS brigades were also in attendance, yet again supporting their community.

There were giveaways galore and the wonderful discounts and special offers from businesses ensured Christmas shopping lists got filled in a heart-warming display of ‘shop local’ spirit.

Denise Haynes, of R & R Property was one very enthusiastic participant, their office a popular magnet with children for face-painting and balloons, and parents for a glass of bubbly, a chat and sensational giveaways including the cutest Santa Soap gifts from local soap maker Wax And Lye.

“Our strong little community held tight over what has been a challenging year.

“Business supported business and our wonderful community supported us all.

“Every business participated and the event was an evening of much needed fun,” said Denise.

All the stores and market stall holders gave feedback after the event that it was definitely successful and worth their while participating and they can’t wait for next years Twilight Christmas event.

The community spirit of small rural towns is well known, and Stroud is no exception.

When the going gets tough, our community can be counted on to come together and support each other.

And come together it did at the town’s most successful Christmas Twilight Market yet.

After a difficult year, it’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas!