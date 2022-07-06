Community Strategic Plan 2022-2032 endorsed by MidCoast Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has endorsed its Community Strategic Plan for 2022-2032.

Each Council in NSW develops a Community Strategic Plan on behalf of their community which sets out the community’s vision for the future and the long-term objectives and strategies to get there.



[email protected]

Mayor of MidCoast, Claire Pontin, said she looks forward to leading the Council in linking priorities to those of the community articulated in the plan.

“This is an important document not just for us at MidCoast Council, but for the whole of our community.

“It captures the ideas, priorities and values of our community and it tells a story of what is important to us and the future we want for our region,” Mayor Pontin said.

The updated plan reflects all that the area has been through since 2018 when the original Plan was developed.

“We are a region that is diverse, in our geography, the character of our towns and villages, and our people, and a region that has battled our fair share of adversity over the last few years.

“Since the development of the original Community Strategic Plan we have experienced drought, record breaking bushfires and floods, and a COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through all of this, the MidCoast community has demonstrated a great sense of community connectedness, capacity and resilience,” Mayor Pontin said.

The updated plan reflects four key community outcomes: a resilient and socially connected community, an integrated and considered approach to managing our natural and built environments, a thriving and strong economy and strong leadership and good governance.

Mayor Pontin says that additional community consultation will be sought out during 2023-24.

“We will be having a longer, more detailed conversation with our community to develop a new longer-term Community Strategic Plan for the MidCoast.

“During that conversation, our aim will be to ensure our next Community Strategic Plan is even more reflective of our community’s needs, aims and aspirations,” Mayor Pontin said.

The Community Strategic Plan will be used as a plan for the whole community and Mayor Pontin said Council recognises that there are so many agencies, groups and individuals who contribute to supporting, developing and shaping our future.

“As a Council we look to this Plan as a guide for where we should direct our energies and efforts to support the needs of our community,” she said.

By Tara CAMPBELL